Ric Flair Will Get New Representation; Backstage News on Shane vs. Kevin Owens

-- Ric Flair released a couple of tweets today indicating that he is parting ways with his representation company, Legacy Talent Entertainment which was headed by Melinda Morris Zanoni. No information if this has anything to do with the communication regarding Flair's recent hospitalization or due to something else:

As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, I have parted ways with Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. I Will Announce New — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017

Representation Tomorrow. I'm looking forward to the new beginning and the great opportunities that await me. WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2017

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he expects Vince McMahon to announce some sort of Shane McMahon vs. Kevin OWens match for a future PPV. This is likely to happen now since Shane is suspended and no longer in a position of authority and thus would be able to compete as a wrestler.