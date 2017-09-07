Ric Flair Will Get New Representation; Backstage News on Shane vs. Kevin Owens[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Ric Flair released a couple of tweets today indicating that he is parting ways with his representation company, Legacy Talent Entertainment which was headed by Melinda Morris Zanoni. No information if this has anything to do with the communication regarding Flair's recent hospitalization or due to something else:
-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he expects Vince McMahon to announce some sort of Shane McMahon vs. Kevin OWens match for a future PPV. This is likely to happen now since Shane is suspended and no longer in a position of authority and thus would be able to compete as a wrestler.