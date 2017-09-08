Backstage News on the Upcoming Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Match

Sponsored Links

Both the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar matches have been scheduled for a "long time" but due to timing, injuries and other circumstances, the dates never materialized until No Mercy this month.





Due to the sheer significance of the competitors and matches, the feeling is that WWE will try to get multiple matches out of each rivalry but ultimately depends on the plans for WrestleMania. As of this time, the idea - as it is every year - is to build towards a Roman Reigns "coronation" as WWE's top star.





While there is no official word, the likely plan in the Cena/Reigns match is to get Reigns over. Even if he is booked to lose, that would happen if the company felt a loss would be more effective for him to get over from a long term perspective. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more