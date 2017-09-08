Next Month's Hell in a Cell Match; Mae Young Classic a Huge Hit for WWE

Sponsored Links

As we reported over a week ago, there is a definite possibility that the upcoming Hell in a Cell main event will feature Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens inside the cell, instead of Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.





The Mae Young Classic tournament has been a huge hit on the WWE Network. This past week, the top eight most watched programs on the network were all eight episodes of the tournament. That means that the first episodes - which were released a week ago - were still pulling more viewers than either the NXT or 205 Live shows. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





