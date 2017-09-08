The Lawcast Ep. 19 - WWF Unforgiven 1999 Has The Kennel From Hell

Sponsored Links



Welcome back to another exciting installment of the Lawcast! This week we go way over our usual time because we just can't stop talking about Unforgiven 99. We go into more detail than anyone deserves about the goddamn Kennel From Hell match, (the only match ever given 0 out of 100 by Cewsh Reviews,) but we also get a chance to talk about this era as a whole, as this is the very last WWF show ever written by Vince Russo. All that plus the dream match that wasn't, poor out of place British Bulldog, and entirely too many references to Something To Wrestle.

All this and more, this week on the show!