Latest on Backstage Plan for Horsewomen Storyline & Ronda Rousey in WWE

The backstage rumor is that WWE will likely run another Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen angle at the upcoming 9/12 show in Las Vegas. That would be where the finals of the Mae Young Classic will take place and the speculation is that it could lead to a match between the UFC Horsewomen and the WWE Horsewomen at Survivor Series.
From the Horsewomen match, it would then lead to Ronda Rousey appearing at WrestleMania 34 next year in a likely singles match with the two most talked about opponents being either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
