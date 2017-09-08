Alexa Bliss Explains How She Deals With Fan Criticism, Reveals Her Goals In WWE

Sponsored Links



As noted, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some additional highlights.

On dealing with fan criticism: "I've fully accepted the fact that if I'm going to do a career like this, I have to be willing to take criticism, because it's a part of the job, you know? Any Instagram thing I post, someone's going to say something, I know that. Anything on Twitter, someone's going to judge whatever I do, whatever I say, whatever I look like, I understand that. But I also know that if I were to ever read into that and slip back into an eating disorder, my body will not survive another one. I've been told that multiple times with how my body reacts to it, I will not survive another one.

"If I'm a little more heavier, if I'm ever a little thicker, that's fine because that means I'm stronger. It means I'm not worried about not waking up in the morning, I'm not worried about the amount of calories I'm eating. There's so many more things to life to worry about than that. Like they say, 'An eating disorder will always be in the back of your head, you'll never get rid of it.' Once its there, its always there."

"Yeah, there's still foods I'm still afraid to. I'm terrified to eat certain foods, but I know that if I eat them, it's going to be okay. I'm going to get through it. I've been very aware with the fact that being in the public eye, being on TV, being cast on Total Divas, I'm setting myself out there for criticism, but I have to know in my heart, what I know is right."

On her goals in WWE: "I want to be one of the longest reigning champions and for our women as a whole, even if I'm not in the match, I want us to have a Main Event at WrestleMania. That's what I want so bad more than anything even if I'm not in the match-I mean I would love to be in the match let's not get that twisted, but if we could have a Main Event on WrestleMania, that would be the ultimate thing."

Check out the complete episode of Lilian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" podcast featuring the Alexa Bliss interview at PodcastOne.com.