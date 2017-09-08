Ronda Rousey Appearing On WWE's Mae Young Classic Red Carpet Special

On Friday, WWE.com announced that they will be airing a special Mae Young Classic Red Carpet special next Tuesday on Facebook Live, featuring an appearance by UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey.

Featured below is the official announcement from WWE's official website:

Watch highlights from the Mae Young Classic Red Carpet Tuesday on Facebook Live

Hours before Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler square off in the final match of WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic this Tuesday on WWE Network, watch Superstars and celebrity-athletes walk the red carpet at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, live on Facebook.com/WWE.

Cathy Kelley will host coverage from the red carpet, which begins at 6 ET/3 PT. With the Mae Young Classic Finale being one of Sin City’s hottest tickets next week, luminaries from all walks of life will be in attendance for the all-important event.

Among those expected to appear on the carpet and speak to members of the media are former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, former Team USA soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, WWE COO Triple H, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Cast members of the hit Netflix series, “GLOW,” will also be on hand Tuesday for one of the most pivotal nights in the history of women’s wrestling.

Be sure to like WWE’s official Facebook account before Tuesday to watch live highlights from the Mae Young Classic Red Carpet as they happen, and don’t miss the tournament Finale later that night when it streams at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.