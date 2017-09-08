Injury Update on Samoa Joe; Darren Young Returns to Live Action

Darren Young returned to live action this past weekend on the Raw brand. He came back with no annoncement, no television push and without Bob Backlund. He was also not used in any capacity on Monday, even on the minor Main Event show.
Samoa Joe is now scheduled to return from his knee injury at the end of October, putting it at the worse end of initial estimates.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.