Injury Update on Samoa Joe; Darren Young Returns to Live Action

Darren Young returned to live action this past weekend on the Raw brand. He came back with no annoncement, no television push and without Bob Backlund. He was also not used in any capacity on Monday, even on the minor Main Event show.





Samoa Joe is now scheduled to return from his knee injury at the end of October, putting it at the worse end of initial estimates. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





