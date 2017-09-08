WWE Helping With Battle Against Pediatric Cancer, Stephanie McMahon Comments

Sponsored Links



The V Foundation For Cancer Research is observing Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month for the month of September. The V Foundation has teamed up with WWE And Connor's Cure for the second straight year of a multi-year partnership.

The effort has raised over two million dollars to support pediatric cancer research at institutions across the globe. Additionally, funding will continue to support research that is conducted at Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh Of UPMC.

"WWE is proud to continue our partnership with the V Foundation in support of Connor's Cure around Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month," said Stephanie McMahon. "Raising awareness and funds to help find a cure for pediatric cancer is imperative, and we are honored to once again join the V Foundation and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to fight this terrible disease."

Connor's Cure The V Foundation and WWE have joined together to fight pediatric cancer! Connor's Cure was created in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and her husband WWE Executive Vice President Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque established Connor's Cure as a fund within Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. In 2016, WWE and The V Foundation announced a partnership to support pediatric cancer research nationally through funds raised by Connor's Cure. Funds raised by WWE now support Connor's Cure through The V Foundation's grant-making process. The V Foundation's Scientific Advisory Committee vets and awards top-rated grant proposals from the nation's leading medical facilities. In addition, funding will continue to support the research being done at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Connor's Cure has helped raise nearly $2 million and assisted more than 260 families around the world.

For more information, visit JimmyV.org.