Lineup for WWE's Upcoming Australia Tour; Vince's Opinion of Last Week's Smackdown

Next week, WWE will be touring Australia with the Raw brand and all talent is expected to be there except John Cena, Seth Rollins and of course Brock Lesnar. The tentative card will see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a street fight, a Battle Royal, Miz vs. the winner of the Battle Royal for the IC title, a five way for the women's title featuring Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Emma and Mickie James, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Hardys vs. Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo vs. Tozawa. Dean Ambrose will be competing in the Battle Royal with Rollins not on the tour.

With this week's Smackdown in Sioux Falls, SD, Vince McMahon didn't think the city sounded "major league enough" and so none of the commentators made mention of where they were live from.





