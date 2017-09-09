Lineup for WWE's Upcoming Australia Tour; Vince's Opinion of Last Week's Smackdown

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 9, 2017 - 4:09am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • Next week, WWE will be touring Australia with the Raw brand and all talent is expected to be there except John Cena, Seth Rollins and of course Brock Lesnar.

    The tentative card will see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a street fight, a Battle Royal, Miz vs. the winner of the Battle Royal for the IC title, a five way for the women's title featuring Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Emma and Mickie James, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Hardys vs. Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo vs. Tozawa. Dean Ambrose will be competing in the Battle Royal with Rollins not on the tour.

  • With this week's Smackdown in Sioux Falls, SD, Vince McMahon didn't think the city sounded "major league enough" and so none of the commentators made mention of where they were live from.

    Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.