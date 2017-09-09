Some Wrestlers Unhappy About Raw Being Live on Christmas Day

Sponsored Links

When word got out this week that WWE would be having a live Raw on both 12/25 and 1/1, there was naturally some "unhappiness" among the talent. WWE has traditionaly given everyone Christmas and usually New Year's off too. In past years when Raw fell on a Monday, the company would pre-tape the shows and air it on delay instead of live.





The biggest gripe will likely be because some wrestlers will have to leave for their flights on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve just to make it to the show the next day as WWE wants everyone in the arena by early afternoon. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





