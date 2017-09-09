Sasha Banks Likely to Not be in Attendance for Mae Young Classic Finals

-- With the recent news that WWE is planning on running some sort of Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen angle at the upcoming Mae Young Classic finals to to take place after Smackdown, one woman who is likely to not be there is Sasha Banks.

-- The Raw crew leaves immediately after the show on Monday for Australia where they will be touring later in the weeks. As a result, it is expected that Sasha will miss the event and the angle unless WWE makes a special arrangement for her to fly her out after everyone else. In that scenario, she would end up missing the first day of the Australia tour.

-- WWE will be bringing in most, but not all, of the competitors that participated in the Mae Young Classic for the live finale on Tuesday.




