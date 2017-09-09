GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops Against NFL Opener

Sponsored Links



As expected, the NFL season opener took a chunk out of GFW's viewership for this week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

The Thursday, September 7th episode of Impact Wrestling finished with 227,000 total viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 268,000 viewers.

The first NFL game of the season to oppose GFW on a Thursday evening saw a peak of 22 million viewers on NBC.

This week's edition of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV featured, among other matches and segments, the advertised debut of Taya Valkyrie. You can watch her debut segment from Thursday night's show via GFW's official YouTube channel below.