Bobby Roode Talks About Losing Passion In TNA, What Lured Him To WWE & More

Former NXT World Champion and the newest addition to the SmackDown Live talent roster, Bobby Roode, recently spoke with The Peter Borough Examiner for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On losing his passion while in TNA / Impact Wrestling (GFW): "To be honest, when I was with TNA, I just didn't have the drive any more, I didn't have the passion. It was unfamiliar territory to me, because I've always loved the business and I've always been passionate about it. It was the first thing that I thought of when I woke up, last thing I thought about when I went to bed. I just didn't have that any more."

On seeing friends such as Samoa Joe succeed in NXT and what lured him to join the promotion: "It was very intriguing to me. Honestly, I didn't want to do anything else with my life. I knew that I still had a lot of really good years left in this business. I really wanted to get the opportunity to come to WWE. NXT was presented to me and I was very excited about the opportunity that was given."

On his NXT TakeOver: Toronto ring entrance being among his favorite thus far in his WWE career: "It was fun. That was one of my favorite ones actually, the one with the choir. I think it was 80, 84 people in the choir and just coming up from underneath the stage. Being in my hometown, of course, at the Air Canada Centre, that was probably my most memorable entrance by far."

