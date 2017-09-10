News & Notes: Ric Flair Photo, Jinder Mahal Not at UFC, Gallagher Gets Married, more

Sponsored Links



-- With Ric Flair's health improving, his official Twitter account posted the following pictures of him with Charlotte:

-- Jinder Mahal, who was scheduled to appear at Saturday's UFC event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was actually not there. It's unclear whether the plan was for him to simply watch the show or accompany fellow Indian Arjan Bhullar to the ring, but according to reports Mahal was a no-show as he is stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Irma.

-- Jack Gallagher posted on Instagram that he got married:

-- Karen Jarrett tweeted that the recent personal leave of absence forced on her husband Jeff by Anthem is "110% positive" for him and GFW/Impact: