Miz vs. Jason Jordan Apparently Still Planned; Nia Jax's Popularity Grows

WWE is reportedly still planning for a Miz vs. Jason Jordan US title match, perhaps at No Mercy. Developments on next week's Raw will likely reveal whether this is still the direction they want to go.





The plan for the Raw women's division is still to build towards a Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss singles match, but WWE is not ready to throw that out there just yet. As a result, the company is going with a multi woman match at No Mercy and the feeling is that Emma is included to make it a four-way as she may be the person taking the fall in the match.





As for Nia Jax, due to the happenings on Raw over the last two weeks with her turning on Alexa Bliss, she has become the most popular woman at recent house shows. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





