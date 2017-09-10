Backstage News on Finish of Strowman vs. Lesnar Match & Vince's Thoughts on Raw

Sponsored Links

With John Cena now on Raw, it is pretty clear to everyone that Vince McMahon views Raw as the "A" show seeing as how the top three stars of the company in his eyes - Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar - are all on the brand as well as Braun Strowman, who is the most protected newcomer in the company.





There is a lot of speculation that the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match is going to end in a DQ, but because Paul Heyman has significant input into Lesnar's storylines and matches, the backstage news is that it is unlikely that he will want such a big match ending in a finish like that.





As a result, that puts the finish in an interesting conundrum - allowing Lesnar to retain the title while still allowing Strowman to come out of the match looking as just big or make him even bigger. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





