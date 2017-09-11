WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar Responds, Cena & Reigns' Rivalry, Wyatt/Balor, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's Raw preview from WWE.com:

How will Brock Lesnar respond to Braun Strowman’s destructive message?

Before sending Big Show crashing through the steel cage wall to conclude last week’s Raw, Braun Strowman — standing over the supine body of the defeated giant — took the mic to make one thing painfully clear to Brock Lesnar: “At No Mercy, this right here is your future, and mine is becoming the new Universal Champion!” Can we expect an equally forceful response from The Beast Incarnate, live on Raw?

Will John Cena and Roman Reigns’ deeply personal rivalry continue to escalate?

John Cena and Roman Reigns have held nothing back in their escalating war of words, and based on their recent exchange on Twitter, they’re not done eviscerating each other on the microphone before their monumental clash at WWE No Mercy. As we’ve already seen, nothing is off limits between these two Superstars. If they cross paths on Raw, it won’t be pretty.

Are Alexa Bliss’ days numbered as Raw Women’s Champion?

What was once a singles rematch at WWE No Mercy pitting Sasha Banks against Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has transformed into a Fatal 4-Way Match that also includes Nia Jax and Emma after the two earned their way into the title bout by picking up a tag team victory over The Boss and Little Miss Bliss last week. There’s no love lost between any of the competitors in this matchup, but with Jax and the opportunistic Emma added to the mix, the so-called “Goddess of WWE’s” chances of leaving the STAPLES Center with the Raw Women’s Title are slim to none. Will these unfavorable odds shake Alexa’s confidence as WWE No Mercy approaches?

Can the man behind The Demon conquer Bray Wyatt?

At WWE No Mercy, Finn Bálor — not The Demon — will lock up with Bray Wyatt in a “man-to-man” confrontation that could potentially play out far differently than their battle at SummerSlam. Can Bálor prove his dominance over the twisted Eater of Worlds without the aid of his Demon persona, or will Wyatt silence Bálor Club by conquering the Irishman?