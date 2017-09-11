The Lawcast Ep. 20 - The 1st NWA-TNA PPV Makes You Wonder Why There Was A 2nd One

Submitted by Cewsh on September 11, 2017 - 12:29pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links


Welcome back to another installment of the Lawcast! This week, we're going back to TNA for the second time, and we're going to take a good long look at how Jeff Jarrett and the gang chose to display this magnificent company to the world for the first time. We'll talk about wrestling most important fishing trip, Vince Russo's love of tag teams, and the sad end to the careers of Scott Hall, Ken Shamrock and basically the entire WCW midcards. Also, two giant penises named the Johnsons!

All this and more, this week on the show!





  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.