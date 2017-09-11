The Lawcast Ep. 20 - The 1st NWA-TNA PPV Makes You Wonder Why There Was A 2nd One

Sponsored Links



Welcome back to another installment of the Lawcast! This week, we're going back to TNA for the second time, and we're going to take a good long look at how Jeff Jarrett and the gang chose to display this magnificent company to the world for the first time. We'll talk about wrestling most important fishing trip, Vince Russo's love of tag teams, and the sad end to the careers of Scott Hall, Ken Shamrock and basically the entire WCW midcards. Also, two giant penises named the Johnsons!

All this and more, this week on the show!