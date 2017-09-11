Jinder Mahal Says He Has Creative Control In WWE, Explains His Physique Change, WWE To India

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently did an interview with The Times Of India where he promised that the WWE will be heading to India soon. Although a date is not yet secured, Mahal says the nation presents a huge opportunity for the biggest wrestling company in the world.

"Personally I am hoping being champion will increase the WWE Universe in India because I know that Indian fans are really passionate and I want to be WWE Champion [while in] India," Mahal said.

One of the most noticeable changes in Mahal since his return to WWE has been in his physique, and he credits this with a change in his attitude first.

"The change in attitude means a total change in my way of thinking, the way that I train, the way that I look," he explained. "And thinking positively, what I do is I write down my goals. Every day I write down that I want to be 10-time World Champion, I write down that I want to have the best body in WWE, so that motivates me every day to train hard and constantly reevaluate myself. You associate yourself with positive people and try to have positive energy.

Jinder indicted that he has creative control over his character, but that he seeks out the WWE Chairman's advice at every chance.

“I do have creative control, but also Vince (McMahon) gives advice and ideas and I take them," Mahal said.

You can read the full interview with the WWE Champion here.