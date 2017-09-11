Big Cass Comments On Enzo Amore's Backstage Heat

Sponsored Links



Big Cass was a guest the latest guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, where Cass commented on rumors that his former tag team partner Enzo Amore is not well-liked backstage.

“Enzo is Enzo -- the guy you see on TV is the guy that you see in real life," Cass explained. "Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he wouldn’t have made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so there is good with the bad.”

When asked if he was distancing himself from his former tag partner as a result of his alleged backstage heat, Cass said no.

“No, I don’t think so, I don’t think I have distanced myself from him," Cass answered. "The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet, then they are like: ‘oh really, people talk about it? Well okay, if it’s not real, lets pretend it is real and put it more out there on TV.”

Cass is currently recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return to the ring in early 2018. You can listen to his entire interview with Sam Roberts here.