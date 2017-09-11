Video: The Real Reason Jinder Mahal Missed UFC 215 On Saturday

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal missed a scheduled appearance at UFC 215 this past weekend. Mahal was set to walk UFC heavyweight Arjah Bhullar down to the octagon, but he wasn't seen by fans at the event, which prompted rumors to circulate online about his absence.

Following his victory at UFC 215, Bhullar revealed the real reason why Mahal wasn't in attendance.

"He gave me a call, he’s caught in the hurricane [Irma]," Bhullar explained. "He lives in Tampa, Florida and he’s like, ‘You know what brother, I got four different properties down here, got my dog down here. I just haven’t been able to make peace and then leave this.’"

"So, he decided to bunker down there, so “The Maharaja” got grounded, but I’m thinking of him," he continued. "I told him stay safe — first and foremost — and we’ll see him in the foreseeable future."

Bhullar and Mahal filmed the below workout video together this summer.