Update on Mick Foley's Surgery; Big Show Undergoing Hip Procedure

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 12, 2017 - 12:14am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Mick Foley tweeted that his recent knee replacement surgery was successful and that he is resting:

-- WWE announced that The Big Show will be undergoing hip surgery after his match with Braun Strowman. However, as was noted before, Show was already scheduled for a minor operation on his hip and the fallout from the match with Strowman is simply being used to explain absence and probably more importantly, to get Strowman further over.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.