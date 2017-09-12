Update on Mick Foley's Surgery; Big Show Undergoing Hip Procedure

Sponsored Links



-- Mick Foley tweeted that his recent knee replacement surgery was successful and that he is resting:

Feeling tired after surgery, but I'm told it was a very successful operation. Thanks for all the well-wishes! pic.twitter.com/iCtMNXoWT4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

-- WWE announced that The Big Show will be undergoing hip surgery after his match with Braun Strowman. However, as was noted before, Show was already scheduled for a minor operation on his hip and the fallout from the match with Strowman is simply being used to explain absence and probably more importantly, to get Strowman further over.