Update on Mick Foley's Surgery; Big Show Undergoing Hip Procedure[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Mick Foley tweeted that his recent knee replacement surgery was successful and that he is resting:
-- WWE announced that The Big Show will be undergoing hip surgery after his match with Braun Strowman. However, as was noted before, Show was already scheduled for a minor operation on his hip and the fallout from the match with Strowman is simply being used to explain absence and probably more importantly, to get Strowman further over.