Smackdown Preview: Vince McMahon Returns, Three Title Matches, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the preview for tonight's loaded Smackdown Live from Las Vegas, NV:

Mr. McMahon comes to Sin City SmackDown to address the Shane McMahon-Kevin Owens situation

The animosity between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon has reached its boiling point, and only one person can perhaps put an end to it: Mr. McMahon! The WWE Chairman and CEO will be at Sin City SmackDown tonight to address the bad blood between his son and KO, which boiled over last week on SmackDown LIVE. What does Mr. McMahon have in store for Owens?

AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Tye Dillinger this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

An already stacked Sin City SmackDown LIVE has itself another championship battle, as AJ Styles will defend his United States Title against Tye Dillinger tonight. Will Tye Dillinger prove himself against one of Team Blue’s top Superstars and claim the star-spangled championship?

Naomi gets her SmackDown Women’s Title rematch against Natalya this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

Naomi will finally get her rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight on Sin City SmackDown LIVE when she challenges Natalya for the title.

The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day in a Sin City Street Fight this Tuesday on Sin City SmackDown

The next chapter in the bitter rivalry between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day will be a brutal one, as the two teams will battle for the titles in a Sin City Street Fight this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. Who will survive this Sin City Street Fight and leave Las Vegas with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?