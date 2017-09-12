WWE Touring India, Ratings Possibly Delayed, Women's Title Match Next Week

Sponsored Links



-- WWE will be touring India on 12/7 and 12/8 in New Delhi with the Raw brand, the company announced yesterday. While it is a bit surprising that they will head to the country with Raw, the expectation is that Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers will almost certainly make the trip as well. It could also be considered likely that Mahal will be champion when this tour takes place.

-- Many wrestlers - both active and retired - have homes in both the Orlando and Tampa areas. As of now, it appears that none of these current or former wrestlers have homes which suffered any significant damage.

-- Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss is at this time scheduled to take place next week on Raw. This is a match that reports indicated WWE was pushing out further in the year, so it remains to be seen whether it happens and if so, what sort of finish ensues.

-- Nielsen Media Research has data offices located in Tampa and it is unknown when those offices will re-open after Hurricane Irma rolled through. Nielsen is of course the company that is responsible for determining TV ratings so it's possible that this week's numbers will be delayed.