Reason Why Asuka is Being Put on Raw; Bliss vs. Jax Next Week a Non-Title Match?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 12, 2017 - 12:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- It was mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, both Raw and Smackdown were considered as destinations for Asuka, however, it was selected to put her on Monday nights because WWE management figures the depth on Raw is not as strong as that on Smackdown.

-- In a bit of a correction on a previous item, according to Dave Meltzer, next week's Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax match is going to be a non-title match.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.