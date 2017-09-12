Reason Why Asuka is Being Put on Raw; Bliss vs. Jax Next Week a Non-Title Match?

Sponsored Links



-- It was mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, both Raw and Smackdown were considered as destinations for Asuka, however, it was selected to put her on Monday nights because WWE management figures the depth on Raw is not as strong as that on Smackdown.

-- In a bit of a correction on a previous item, according to Dave Meltzer, next week's Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax match is going to be a non-title match.