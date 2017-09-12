WWE Giving Matches Away on Raw, Poor Attendance Last Night, Lesnar Next Week

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 12, 2017 - 1:41pm
-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it appears WWE is giving away big matches for free on television with little purpose due to the fact that football is back on.

-- Brock Lesnar is currently not scheduled for next week's Raw, which is the go-home show for No Mercy.

-- Attendance for Raw last night in Anaheim, CA was said to be very poor, much worse than expected for a TV event in what is usually a popular market. Below is a pic from the arena:




