More Details on Universal Title Match; Lesnar Pre-Taping Footage for Next Week

-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the original plans for the Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar Universal title match at No Mercy was for Lesnar to retain the title, however, it remains to be seen what creative direction they take in the match since Strowman is the most protected wrestler on the roster at the moment. Meltzer did caution that as always "plans could change" in regards to who is supposed to win.

-- As noted in an earlier post, Lesnar is not scheduled for next week's Raw because WWE has a specific number of dates for him as per his contract and they simply pick and choose which events to have him appear live. Brock's presence should still be felt on the show because WWE did pre-tape some footage last night that involved Lesnar and it is expected they will air that next week in some form.