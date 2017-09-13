Kairi Sane Wins Mae Young Classic Tournament; Will Now Wrestle for NXT Women's Title

-- Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament on Tuesday in what was a long, grueling match that ended after Sane hit her trademark elbow-off-the-top-ropes.

-- Later on in the night, Triple H revealed to ESPN that after winning the tournament, Sane would get an opportunity to wrestle for the vacant NXT Women's title at the November 18 TakeOver event.

"[I'm] very excited that she's the first champion, and now the question is 'What's next for her?' I can tell you what's next for her. On Nov. 18 at the Toyota Center at the next NXT TakeOver, Kairi will be fighting to determine a new NXT women's champion."

-- The rumor is that the match for the vacant title will feature Sane and multiple other women currently on the NXT roster and we'll likely get confirmation later in the week at the NXT tapings.




