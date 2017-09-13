Miz/Maryse's Baby Announcement, Alberto Returning to GFW, Rosemary Cleared

-- For those wondering about the Miz/Maryse announcement on Raw in which they revealed that they are expecting a baby, it is indeed legit even though they tied the news into current storylines. Miz posted the following on Instagram:
-- After the incident with Sexy Star at Triplemania in which she suffered an injury, Rosemary has been cleared to return to the ring. She announced it on Twitter yesterday:
-- GFW announced yesterday that suspended wrestler Alberto El Patron is scheduled to return to the company at Bound for Glory 2017 on November 5th.
