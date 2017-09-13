Miz/Maryse's Baby Announcement, Alberto Returning to GFW, Rosemary Cleared

-- For those wondering about the Miz/Maryse announcement on Raw in which they revealed that they are expecting a baby, it is indeed legit even though they tied the news into current storylines. Miz posted the following on Instagram:

There are moments in life that I will never forget. My wife placing a pregnancy test in front of me saying "congrats daddy" will always be on top. So many emotions are running through me...happiness, excited, afraid, nervous. But one thing is for sure as with everything in my life I always give it my all and I my promise to my wife @marysemizanin and to my unborn child I will give you both my all to be the best father I can be. I have no idea what I'm doing but I will listen, learn and love the best way I know how. Thank you to @wwe for allowing us to break the news on #Raw we wanted to announce to the world where we first met. Maryse, we've come a long way since the #DivaSearch and I'm excited for the next chapter in our lives. I love you. #ItBaby is coming 2018

-- After the incident with Sexy Star at Triplemania in which she suffered an injury, Rosemary has been cleared to return to the ring. She announced it on Twitter yesterday:

-- GFW announced yesterday that suspended wrestler Alberto El Patron is scheduled to return to the company at Bound for Glory 2017 on November 5th.




