Bayley Gives Injury Update on Her Separated Shoulder
-- Bayley was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze at last night's Mae Young Classic tournament red carpet and gave a bit of an update on her shoulder injury:
-- While WWE has not publicly revealed a return to action date for Bayley, the internal feeling when she initially suffered the injury is that it would be a multi-month absence with some reports suggesting she could be out until early 2018.