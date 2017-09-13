Bayley Gives Injury Update on Her Separated Shoulder

-- Bayley was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze at last night's Mae Young Classic tournament red carpet and gave a bit of an update on her shoulder injury:

“Doing good. I can move it and I can do daily life stuff, I can put my hair up again. I still haven’t lifted any weights on it cause I’m scared, so I’m waiting for the doctor to tell me it’s OK to do this, it’s OK to lift this amount of weight, but it’s going up. Every day is better. It sounds cliche, but every day I get better.”

-- While WWE has not publicly revealed a return to action date for Bayley, the internal feeling when she initially suffered the injury is that it would be a multi-month absence with some reports suggesting she could be out until early 2018.




