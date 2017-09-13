More on the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Non-Title Match; Future of the Raw Women's Division

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, with the women's match next between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss a non-title match, he expects Jax to win and for Bliss to retain at the No Mercy PPV. The suggestion was then that WWE will bring the two back at a PPV in a singles match in which the title will end up being on the line.

-- Bryan Alvarez speculated on the show that maybe WWE is simply just getting the match over with with Asuka's debut on Raw on the horizon and even someone like Paige possibly coming back. The implication here is that the entire women's division storylines on Raw might get a complete overhaul and this report was also circulating online from the weekend.




