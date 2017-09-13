Updated Cards for WWE No Mercy & WWE Hell in a Cell

-- After this week's TVs, here are the updated cards for No Mercy and Hell in a Cell:

NO MERCY

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

WWE Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Enzo Amore

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Rumored: Miz vs. Jason for the Intercontinental title

HELL IN A CELL

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Hell in a Cell Match
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Rumored: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for the US Title




