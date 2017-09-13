Updated Cards for WWE No Mercy & WWE Hell in a Cell

-- After this week's TVs, here are the updated cards for No Mercy and Hell in a Cell:
NO MERCY
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
WWE Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Enzo Amore
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Rumored: Miz vs. Jason for the Intercontinental title
HELL IN A CELL
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Hell in a Cell Match
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
Rumored: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for the US Title
