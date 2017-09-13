Ronda Rousey Reveals Four Horsewomen Origins, What's Next For Her

Former UFC mega-star Ronda Rousey recently spoke with ESPN and revealed how herself, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Mae Young Classic competitor Shayna Baszler came to form the "Four Horsewomen" MMA faction.

"We were all sitting on the couch and some fans were asking for the picture, to recreate the iconic Four Horsemen picture," said the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. "We were like, 'What do we have around the house? We got two belts, we got a medal, we got a machete. We can do this!'"

Rousey continued, "We didn't know at that moment that it would turn into something. It wasn't something we named ourselves, it was a name the fans gave to us and we're very grateful for it."

When asked what is next for Rousey, who last fought at UFC 207 in December, losing via brutal stoppage due to strikes against reigning UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, "Rowdy" Ronda said she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, noting that the past few weeks have been about her Four Horsewomen teammate, Shayna Baszler.

"I don't want to come to Shayna's event on Shayna's night and sit here talk about myself," Rousey said, prior to Baszler losing to Kairi Sane in the finals of the first-annual all-female tournament. "I want to keep tonight all about her. Go Shayna Baszler!"

Check out the complete Ronda Rousey interview at ESPN.com.




