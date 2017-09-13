Kurt Angle On Latest Regarding Potential In-Ring Return, Jason Jordan's Potential

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 13, 2017 - 2:51pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with Garry, Tim & Hamish for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the potential he feels Jason Jordan has: "I think Jason has a lot of potential. I think he's going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do – he's a little bit shy – but as far as far as his athleticism, he's one of the best we've got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven't really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it's going to happen eventually."

On the latest status regarding a potential in-ring return: "We've talked about it. But, I haven't taken the physical yet. Really? I don't know – I don't know when, or if, I'm going to. My guess is, I will – but I'm going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out."

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at Whooshkaa.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.