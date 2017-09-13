Alberto El Patron's GFW Return Date

Sponsored Links



On a recent conference call, GFW executive John Gaburick addressed the topic of Alberto El Patron's suspension from the company. Gaburick took part in the conference call with fellow GFW creative team members Sonjay Dutt and Scott D'Amore.

According to Gaburick, El Patron will return to GFW at the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. He said they have exciting plans for Alberto's future and as a creative team they look forward to coming up with "really cool scenarios and stories for him in the coming months."

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, original plans for Alberto called for him to face with Jeff Jarrett or Rey Mysterio at Bound For Glory. Both of those scenarios appear to be nixed now.