Bayley Planning To Headline A WrestleMania By 2019

Submitted by Eric Lynch on September 13, 2017 - 7:38pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where she made a big claim about her plans for the future in WWE.

When asked about her career goals, she answered "I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35."

“I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks," she continued. "A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania.”

Another subject she touched on was her time in NXT working with the late Dusty Rhodes. Bayley says one of the big lessons she learned from The American Dream was to be herself.

"I was trying to be this wrestler and I was trying to be cool, and Dusty literally told me, ‘You’ve got to be yourself,'" she recalled. "That’s really how Bayley started, and that is what brought me this far.”

You can read the full interview with Bayley at SI.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.