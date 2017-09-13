Bayley Planning To Headline A WrestleMania By 2019

Sponsored Links



Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley recently sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where she made a big claim about her plans for the future in WWE.

When asked about her career goals, she answered "I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35."

“I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks," she continued. "A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania.”

Another subject she touched on was her time in NXT working with the late Dusty Rhodes. Bayley says one of the big lessons she learned from The American Dream was to be herself.

"I was trying to be this wrestler and I was trying to be cool, and Dusty literally told me, ‘You’ve got to be yourself,'" she recalled. "That’s really how Bayley started, and that is what brought me this far.”

You can read the full interview with Bayley at SI.com.