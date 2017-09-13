Hulk Hogan Gives His Thoughts On Kevin Owens & Vince McMahon Fight On SmackDown

Sponsored Links



Tuesday night's SmackDown angle between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon not only shocked fans, but it also caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Following Owens' brutal attack on the WWE Chairman on this week's show, Hogan took to Twitter to praise the storyline. The angle continues at October 8th's Hell In A Cell PPV when Owens faces Shane McMahon in a cage, and Hogan believes if WWE delivers the goods with that match then Owens will be set "forever" in WWE.

Here's what the former NWO leader had to say about Owens' big storyline:

Vince just taught this new crew how to get somebody over,now Shane needs to put icing on cake then KO will be money forever. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 13, 2017