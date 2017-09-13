Report: WWE Management Not Happy With Baron Corbin's NFL Lawsuit Involvement

Sponsored Links



More details are coming to light about why Baron Corbin's push towards the WWE Championship appear to be on hold. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there's heat from WWE management on Corbin stemming from an argument he had with Dr. Joseph Maroon during a meeting with the locker room.

The argument was reportedly over the connection between concussions and CTE, and it came to light that Corbin was involved in a big concussion lawsuit against the NFL. WWE management had reportedly previously been unaware of this, and it's not something they are happy about.

The argument between Corbin and Maroon was said to be uncomfortable for the rest of the people in the room, and might have been better suited as a private conversation after the meeting.

Corbin is a former NFL offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. He's currently in a storyline chasing after AJ Styles' United States Championship on SmackDown.