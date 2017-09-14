Miz & Maryse's Surprising Announcement; John Cena Potentially Not at Raw?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 14, 2017 - 12:43am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Wrestling Observer Live yesterday, John Cena may not be on Raw next week as he has prior committments. The powerslam onto the steel steps at the hands of Braun Strowman may be used to explain his absence.

-- With Miz and Maryse announcing their pregnancy live on Monday's Raw, it appears that barely anyone in WWE actually knew they were expecting or that they would be making it public on the show. The duo cleared the announcement with a few key people, while pretty much everyone else in the back was taken by surprise.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.