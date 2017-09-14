Miz & Maryse's Surprising Announcement; John Cena Potentially Not at Raw?

Sponsored Links



-- According to Wrestling Observer Live yesterday, John Cena may not be on Raw next week as he has prior committments. The powerslam onto the steel steps at the hands of Braun Strowman may be used to explain his absence.

-- With Miz and Maryse announcing their pregnancy live on Monday's Raw, it appears that barely anyone in WWE actually knew they were expecting or that they would be making it public on the show. The duo cleared the announcement with a few key people, while pretty much everyone else in the back was taken by surprise.