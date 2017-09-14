Backstage News on Vince McMahon Getting Busted Open on Smackdown

The head-butt that Vince McMahon received from Kevin Owens that caused him to bleed badly was very much planned, despite McMahon's prior insistence that blood isn't allowed to be shown on TV.
While the exact details of how Vince pulled it off is unclear, it is believed that he may have bladed himself before the angle even took place and used some sort of nu-skin to cover it up. When Owens connected with the head-butt, it re-opened the wound and lead to the bleeding.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.