Angle On Wishing He Could Wrestle In WWE Again (Video), New Day Member Possibly Injured, Asuka

Submitted by Eric Lynch on September 14, 2017 - 10:10am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle made his first appearance in Australia in over a decade this week. The RAW GM appeared at a WWE live event in Melbourne where he was greeted by a big pop from the crowd. In a backstage interview posted on WWE's Twitter, Angle admitted it's tough not taking part in the action with the wrestlers, but he takes pride in his role as the RAW GM.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston may have suffered a knee injury at last night's WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. During a match alongside Big E against the team of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Kofi missed a crossbody and was limping after the spot. The New Day member was helped to the back after the match.

- Asuka appeared on the SmackDown brand live event last night in in Honolulu. She was wearing a sling and was supporting the team of Charlotte, Naomi and Becky as they defeated Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina in a handicap match. Asuka was originally booked to wrestle in the match until she suffered the collarbone injury.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.