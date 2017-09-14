Angle On Wishing He Could Wrestle In WWE Again (Video), New Day Member Possibly Injured, Asuka

Sponsored Links



- Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle made his first appearance in Australia in over a decade this week. The RAW GM appeared at a WWE live event in Melbourne where he was greeted by a big pop from the crowd. In a backstage interview posted on WWE's Twitter, Angle admitted it's tough not taking part in the action with the wrestlers, but he takes pride in his role as the RAW GM.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston may have suffered a knee injury at last night's WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. During a match alongside Big E against the team of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Kofi missed a crossbody and was limping after the spot. The New Day member was helped to the back after the match.

- Asuka appeared on the SmackDown brand live event last night in in Honolulu. She was wearing a sling and was supporting the team of Charlotte, Naomi and Becky as they defeated Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina in a handicap match. Asuka was originally booked to wrestle in the match until she suffered the collarbone injury.