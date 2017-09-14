WWE Raw Viewership Down

Sponsored Links



-- Monday's Raw viewership was down below 3 million with it being the first week where Monday Night Football was back on. The show scored an average three-hour viewership of 2.897 million compared to about 2.7 million last year.

-- The first MNF game had 11.392 million viewers and the second one had 9.938 million, which were the only two "shows" that beat Raw in overall audience numbers.

-- Broken down by hours, it was:

* Hour One - 3.022 million

* Hour Two - 2.987 million

* Hour Three - 2.699 million