WWE Raw Viewership Down

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 14, 2017 - 2:01pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Monday's Raw viewership was down below 3 million with it being the first week where Monday Night Football was back on. The show scored an average three-hour viewership of 2.897 million compared to about 2.7 million last year.

-- The first MNF game had 11.392 million viewers and the second one had 9.938 million, which were the only two "shows" that beat Raw in overall audience numbers.

-- Broken down by hours, it was:

* Hour One - 3.022 million
* Hour Two - 2.987 million
* Hour Three - 2.699 million




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.