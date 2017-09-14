Smackdown Live Viewership Way Up for Heavily Pushed Show

Sponsored Links



-- Tuesday's Smackdown Live show - which featured three title matches and Vince McMahon's return to TV, produced a noticeable increase in viewership with the two-hour broadcast bringing in an average of 2.754 million viewers. That was up from last week's 2.582 million. It also compares favorably to last year's Smackdown Live which did not break 2.7 million.

-- On the night, Smackdown finished #2 in total viewership and in the 18-49 demographic.