Stephanie McMahon Says She's "Incredibly Proud" Of HHH For Mae Young Classic

Stephanie McMahon took to social media this week following the conclusion of the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament, which saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler in the finals.

Stephanie spoke about being proud of her husband, WWE executive / part-time Superstar Paul "Triple H" Levesque, doing a good job of putting work in around the first annual all-female tournament.

"I'm so incredibly proud of [Triple H]," wrote Stephanie via her official Twitter page on Wednesday. "And all involved in the [Mae Young Classic], creating opportunities for generations to come.

Stephanie finished up her tweet with the hash-tag, "#WomensEvolution."