Former AWA World Champion Otto Wanz Dies At Age 74

Sponsored Links



Former AWA World Champion Otto Wanz has passed away at age 74.

Slam! Wrestling has an excellent piece up about the life and career of Wanz, who was interestingly enough one of few man to bodyslam both Yokozuna and Andre the Giant during his pro wrestling career.

Wanz, who famously defeated Nick Bockwinkel to become one of a few AWA World Champions, continued to enjoy fame after his in-ring career ended. Wanz had a successful run as a promoter in Germany and Austria, and also appeared in a number of films and television shows.

The former pro wrestling star died at age 74 on September 14th, however specific details regarding his passing have yet to be released. According to one report from an Austrian media outlet, Wanz' death was due to a "short, serious illness."