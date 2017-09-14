Kurt Angle Comments On Vince McMahon-Kevin Owens SmackDown Live Segment

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was one of many WWE personalities who took to social media this week following the much-talked-about segment on SmackDown Live involving Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens.

The WWE Hall Of Famer wrote on his official Twitter page that had the segment taken place on his show, RAW, the outcome wouldn't have been the same.

For those who missed it, Vince officially announced Owens vs. Shane McMahon for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, which led to Owens brutally attacking the longtime WWE Chairman.

"The headbutt heard around the world," wrote Angle, who coincidentally enough, made a big impact during his TNA debut by headbutting Samoa Joe. "This would never have occurred on my show, under my watch."

The former Olympic gold medalist concluded the tweet with the hashtag, "#ItsTrue."

The WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 8th. Join us here on 10/8 for live results coverage of the show.




