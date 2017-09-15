Poor Smackdown Live Attendance; Goldust Storyline Likely Scrapped

Ticket sales for Smackdown in Las Vegas were terrible, with only about 4000 paid fans in attendance. This despite the fact that the company promoted Vince McMahon's return, three title matches as well as the finals of the Mae Young Class tournament.
It appears the storyline that WWE had initiated several weeks ago with Goldust scouting and getting behind a new protege are scrapped as there has been no mention of it since.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
