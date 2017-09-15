WWE NXT TV Tapings (9/14) - Spoilers For The Next Four Weeks

Sponsored Links



Dark match --

TM61 defeated Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler

This was Shane Thorne's first match back since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. TM61 won it with their double team slam finisher.

- Triple H came out to thank us for being here after Hurricane Irma.

September 27 Episode

- William Regal announced a fatal four-way for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Houston in November with Kairi Sane already in the match.

- SAnitY arrived through the crowd and Eric Young ran down Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly

Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

They had a great sprint-style match. Lorcan fought hard but wasn't able to stop Sullivan from hitting his one-arm slam. After the match, Danny Burch made the save to prevent a beatdown.

Heavy Machinery defeated Demetrius Bronson & an enhancement talent

Heavy Machinery had fun with them and won with their double team stacked up slam.

Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne

Morgan got the win with a running single-leg codebreaker.

Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner

Ohno won a wild one with a cyclone kick.

Adam Cole (w/ Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) defeated Eric Young (w/ SAnitY)

Hectic action outside of the ring allowed Cole to win his NXT in-ring debut with a Shining Wizard.

October 4 Episode

Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

Cross showed up late, but Riot was able to score the pin.

Lio Rush vs. Aleister Black never happened as Velveteen Dream destroyed Rush and taunted Black to “say my name.”

Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah

The crowd loved Sane. She won with her flying elbow drop.

NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Roderick Strong to retain his title

This was a great match that got a lot of time before anyone went for finishers. Strong hit some backbreakers and a Sick Kick, but McIntyre's Claymore was too much. The Undisputed Era were on the ramp waiting to talk to Strong after the match before leaving without him.

October 11 Episode

Peyton Royce defeated Nikki Cross and Liv Morgan to earn a spot in the NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: Houston

The Undisputed Era brought Taynara Conti to the ramp, then she interfered to cost Cross the match. Royce won with a spin kick and a fisherman's suplex.

Velveteen Dream defeated Lio Rush

This was Rush's NXT in-ring debut. He had the crowd going wild after his first sequence, with there being amazing speed and action. Velveteen Dream won with an elbow drop and taunted Aleister Black by sitting in the ring.

Lars Sullivan defeated Danny Burch

Sullivan got a dominant win here.

The Street Profits defeated two enhancement wrestlers

Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Johnny Gargano

This was a great match. It had a lot of storytelling with Vega revealing a DIY shirt and Gargano saying it means nothing to him. Almas hit the hammerlock DDT to win.

October 18 Episode

Ember Moon defeated Sonya Deville and Ruby Riot to earn a spot in the NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: Houston

The finish to this was very good. Moon hit The Eclipse on Deville while she had an ankle lock applied on Riot.

Aleister Black defeated Raul Mendoza

The Black Mass ended this one while Velveteen Dream stole Black’s vest and walked off with it.

Kassius Ohno defeated Cezar Bononi

Ohno won with a rolling elbow to the back of the head.

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. SAnitY went to a DQ

The Authors of Pain returned and destroyed SAnitY as Undisputed Era backed off.

Credit: JJ Williams, f4wonline.com