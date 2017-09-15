Original Plans for Mae Young Classic Finals; Why Horsewoman Angle Never Happened

The original plan for the finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament was for Kairi Sane to defeat Toni Storm. However, this was changed when WWE decided to go "all out" for the Horsewoman storyline and thus, Shayna Baszler was selected instead of Storm.
Ultimately, the decision was likely made on Monday not to feature anything on the Horsewoman storyline and instead make the night all about Kairi Sane and save the Ronda Rousey stuff for a later date.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
